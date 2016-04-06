BRIEF-ClubCorp and FrontFour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board
* ClubCorp and Frontfour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board of directors
BRASILIA, April 6 Brazilian miner Vale SA cut its forecast for capital spending in 2016 to $5.5 billion from $6.2 billion previously, and reiterated in a presentation on Wednesday it plans to sell core assets in a bid to cut debt by $10 billion.
Vale said the company's free cash flow is already near balance for the year and that the oversupply in iron ore markets should ease. Regardless of price conditions, Vale expects solid cash generation in 2016, the company said.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BOSTON, May 12 Hedge fund Passport Capital, which once grabbed headlines with triple digit returns, has been hit with fresh losses and its assets continue to shrink, the firm's founder told investors in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.