SAO PAULO Nov 26 Brazil's Vale (VALE5.SA), the
world's second largest mining company, plans to invest about
$19 billion in 2012, a sharp decline from the $24 billion
planned for 2011, a local newspaper website said late on
Friday, citing unnamed sources.
The new capital expenditure budget, the first drafted under
Vale (VALE.N) Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira who took over the
world's largest iron ore miner seven months ago, will be more
in line with the amount of capital invested in 2011, reaching a
maximum of $19 billion, O Estado de S.Paulo newspaper said.
Vale spent 11.308 billion of its 2011 capex budget up to
September, less than half of its initial projection for the
year. The 2012 budget, which will be presented at the Vale Day
event at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, will reflect
that, the newspaper said.
Representatives at Vale were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Asher Levine, Writing by Reese Ewing, Editing
by Sandra Maler)