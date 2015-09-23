* Vale says to cut cost to less than $13/tonne by 2018
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Ruby Lian
QINGDAO, China, Sept 23 Iron ore miner Vale
said it will cut its production cost to less than $13
per tonne by 2018, as the world's largest producer of the
commodity maximises profit margins in an era of weak prices.
A global glut and falling Chinese steel demand have dragged
iron ore prices to less than $60 a tonne from a high of nearly
$200 in 2011. The price is forecast to drop to $50 over the next
two years, a Reuters poll showed.
"Vale is progressing to reach the lowest cash cost of the
industry and will be competitive at any price scenario,"
Claudio Alves, global director of marketing and sales at Vale,
told a conference in China's port city of Qingdao.
The cost reduction will come after the completion of Vale's
90-million-tonne expansion project known as S11D in the
Brazilian Amazon, Alves said, as the miner focuses on producing
more high-quality material.
Vale's overall cost stood at $15.80 per tonne by the second
quarter.
That compares with $16.20 for Rio Tinto Ltd and
$17.01 for BHP Billiton Ltd for the first half of the
year, and $22.16 for Fortescue Metals Group Ltd by the
second quarter, said Alves, citing estimates from the miners'
latest profit reports.
BHP expects to reduce iron ore unit costs at its Western
Australia operations by 21 percent to $16 per tonne in the 2016
financial year.
'LOWER RETURNS'
The end of the mining boom has forced Vale and its
Australian rivals to focus on costs amid sliding iron ore
prices.
China's steel consumption has already peaked, the China Iron
and Steel Association said, as the world's biggest producer
shifts from investment-driven growth to consumer-led growth,
leading to record Chinese steel exports.
Shrinking domestic demand will boost China's annual steel
exports to about 100 million tonnes over the next few years,
said Zhang Dianbo, vice president at Baoshan Iron and Steel
, which produces about 12 percent of China's output.
That is prompting miners to target potential growth from
emerging markets. Rio Tinto is betting on new growth from
countries like Vietnam, Thailand and India beyond existing
buyers, said Alan Smith, head of Asia iron ore at Rio Tinto.
Australia's Roy Hill mine, 70 percent owned by billionaire
Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting and the last of the
mega-projects planned in the boom, believes there's room for
more supply.
Roy Hill is due to make its first shipment next month,
having secured long-term sales contracts for more than 80
percent of its targeted output of 55 million tonnes with steel
mills in China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.
"We'll be a cost-focused, margin-based business," said Barry
Fitzgerald, head of Roy Hill Holdings Pty Ltd.
