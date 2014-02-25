* Valemax deliveries to Malaysia to cut transportation costs
to China
* China's Valemax ban reducing "efficiency" of Vale ore
deliveries
BEIJING Feb 25 Brazil's Vale SA will
launch in March the first phase of its iron ore storage and
distribution centre in Malaysia that will improve its access to
China, its biggest customer, a company official said on Tuesday.
The world's top iron ore miner, whose huge Valemax vessels
are banned from Chinese ports, built the Malaysian terminal to
better compete with Australian rivals Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton.
The 400,000-deadweight tonne (dwt) vessels, the world's
biggest bulk carriers, were meant to cut Vale's shipping costs
to China but Beijing banned them in January 2012 to shield its
shippers. The Malaysian hub, along with a floating terminal in
the Philippines set up in February 2012, may help Vale maximise
the use of the ships.
João Mendes de Faria, President of Vale China, said at a
Metal Bulletin conference that the Malaysian centre will receive
its first Valemax iron ore carrier next month, bringing larger
quantities of Vale's ore in closer proximity to China's ports.
Vale is planning to increase its total iron ore production
by 50 percent to more than 450 million tonnes a year by 2018,
and raising its market share in China is a vital part of its
strategy.
But the firm's efforts to persuade Chinese authorities to
allow its Valemaxes to land directly at Chinese ports suffered a
setback earlier this month when China's transportation ministry
announced tough new restrictions on the size of ships allowed to
dock at domestic terminals.
The transport ministry's new port safety rules set a maximum
capacity of 250,000 dwt for ships berthing in China.
Mendes de Faria said China's refusal to admit the company's
huge carriers had reduced the "efficiency" of delivering iron
ore to the Chinese market, but said the establishment of the
Malaysia centre would bring improvement to Chinese customers.
"With Malaysia and our floating stations, our logistic
strategy over the short and medium term has been settled," he
said.
China barred the Valemaxes from its ports about a month
after the first of the giant vessels docked at Dalian port in
December 2011. But a Valemax managed to dock at China's
Lianyungang port in April last year.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Additional reporting by Manolo
Serapio Jr; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)