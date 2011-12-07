LONDON Dec 7 Brazil's iron ore miner Vale said it will take time for its mega-ships to be able to enter Chinese ports but stood by its shipping strategy.

"It was definitely not a mistake," Vale's executive director of iron ore and strategy Jose Carlos Martins told when asked whether he regretted building the mega-vessels before getting permission to berth at Chinese ports.

It was too early to say what happened with damaged vessel the Vale Beijing, Martins told a news conference on Wednesday, but added that the incident with the damaged ship was "very serious".

The damaged Vale Beijing, the world's largest iron ore carrier, was towed on Tuesday from its berth in Brazil for repairs, clearing the way at a port responsible for about 10 percent of global iron ore exports. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul)