By Marina Lopes
MAPUTO, March 12 Brazil's Vale still
expects to export 4.9 million tonnes of coal from its mine in
Mozambique this year despite a temporary shutdown of a flood-hit
railway line linking its pit with the port, a senior official
said on Tuesday.
The Sena railway line, which connects the coal-rich Tete
province with the coast, was shut for two weeks after heavy
rains and a derailment, forcing Vale to declare force majeure on
a number of coal shipment contracts.
"We are confident that we will be able to recuperate what we
lost," Ricardo Saad, Vale's Africa director, told Reuters.
The shutdown was a further blow to firms already battling
infrastructure bottlenecks in the former Portuguese colony, home
to vast reserves of steel-making coking coal.
Vale began exporting coal from its Moatize mine in 2011, but
was forced to almost half its production and export targets last
year due to infrastructure constraints.
Rebuilding the war-damaged Sena line from Tete to the port
of Beira to raise its capacity to 6.5 million tonnes a year has
been delayed for years, but Saad was confident the line would be
able to carry those volumes by the end of this year.
"The line already has the technical capacity. Its problems
have to do with maintenance," he said.
Saad said Vale was working closely with state-owned
logistics group CFM to overcome some of the difficulties and
boost performance on the line, including a move to automate
signalling.
Sena is currently the only available railway export route
out of Tete.
While for now only Vale and Rio Tinto have
been sending coal along its tracks, other mining firms are
gearing up to produce and export, putting pressure on the
government to increase capacity on the country's railway lines
and ports.
Saad said Vale expects to export 11 million tonnes of coal
per year by 2015, and double that two years later.
The expansion to 22 million tonnes is contingent on Vale's
$4.4 billion rehabilitation of the northern Nacala corridor,
which includes repairs to a railway line crossing through Malawi
to the Nacala deep-water port.
Both will be operational from 2015, Saad said.