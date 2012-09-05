Sept 5 Vale SA on Tuesday sold $1.5 billion of senior notes, said market sources. BB Securities, Banco Bradesco, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Santander Investment Securities were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: VALE AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 5.625 PCT MATURITY 09/11/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.198 FIRST PAY 03/11/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5.681 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/11/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 300 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS