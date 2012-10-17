RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 17 Brazilian mining company
Vale SA said on Wednesday that its iron ore output fell 4.5
percent in the third quarter compared with a year earlier as
demand and prices fell in China, its largest market.
Vale, the world's second-largest mining company,
said that compared with the second quarter iron output rose 4.2
percent.
The price of iron ore, the main ingredient in steel, fell to
three-year lows in the quarter as the Chinese economy slowed,
steel production slumped, and steelmakers used existing iron-ore
stock without replacing stock.
China is the biggest producer of steel. The iron ore market,
after oil, is the world's second-biggest commodity market by
value.
Iron ore in the Chinese spot market .IO62-CNI=SI rose 2.5
percent to $115.40 a tonne, its first gain in five days, on
Wednesday, according to Steel Intelligence.
