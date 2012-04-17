SAO PAULO, April 17 Brazilian miner Vale
produced nearly 70 million tonnes of iron ore
in the first quarter, the company said in a securities filing on
Tuesday.
That production was down 2.2 percent from 71.5 million
tonnes during the first quarter of 2011. Production of iron
pellets rose 1.4 percent during the period from a year ago to
12.7 million tonnes.
The company, the world's biggest producer of iron ore, said
overall production during the quarter had been hampered by heavy
rains at its Brazilian mines.
In January, heavy rains at its Brazilian mines led the
company to declare force majeure, a legal procedure that allows
the company to breach delivery and other contract obligations
because of events out of its control.