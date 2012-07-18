RIO DE JANEIRO, July 18 Brazilian miner Vale
produced 80.54 million tonnes of iron ore in the
second quarter, the company said in a securities filing
Wednesday.
That marks a 0.35 percent increase from 80.26 million tonnes
in the second quarter of 2011, the company said, but a 15.1
percent increase from 69.99 million tonnes of iron ore produced
during the first quarter of this year.
Vale, the world's biggest miner of iron ore, said production
of pellets during the quarter climbed to 14.26 million tonnes
from 13.14 million tons a year earlier, an increase of 8.5
percent, and a 12.4-percent rise from 12.69 million tonnes in
the first quarter.
The increase in output compared with the first quarter
reflects a recovery from heavy rains that disrupted operations
at some of Vale's mines earlier in the year, causing delays in
the shipment of some ore, the company said.
The rains were so bad that Vale in January declared force
majeure, a legal step that allows a company to breach delivery
or other contract obligations because of events out of its
control.
