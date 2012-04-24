* Vale seeks long-term supply contract from Petrobras
By Sabrina Lorenzi and Leila Coimbra
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 24 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petrobras and mining giant Vale are in talks over a rare
earths deal that would allow Vale to replace China as Petrobras'
supplier of lanthanum oxide for oil refining, sources close to
the negotiations said.
The deal is part of a series of recent ventures involving
Brazil's two biggest companies, which highlights a major
expansion of their previously limited cooperation in mining, oil
and logistics.
Vale wants to secure a long-term supply contract
from Petrobras for around 900 tonnes of lanthanum
oxide a year, one of 17 minerals that are classified as rare
earths, which would cut China out of the deal.
China currently supplies Petrobras with the raw material,
used as a catalyst in refining crude into gasoline, at about
$50,000 a tonne. Vale expects to supply Petrobras with lanthanum
for around $20,000 a tonne, sources who did not want to be
identified said.
Prior to 2010, when China restricted exports of its rare
earths, lanthanum sold for about $5,700 a tonne. The country has
a near monopoly on production of rare earths which are essential
to the modern global economy. The minerals are used in all sorts
of cell phone, television, computer and military technology.
Officials at Petrobras and Vale had no comment on the talks.
The two companies are also studying the export of large
deposits of rare earths from Brazil that Vale had acquired from
multinational food producer Bunge Ltd.
Vale, the world's largest iron ore miner, is studying the
viability of producing rare earths from the mineral deposits in
Araxa in Minas Gerais state and Catalao in Goias state.
The development of rare earths production in Brazil will
require large scale investments, which Vale and Petrobras are
well-suited to carry out, but Vale wants a long-term supply
contract from Petrobras before moving ahead with some
investments, the sources said.
Petrobras and Vale on Monday signed a deal for Vale to
produce potash from one of Petrobras' oil blocks in the
northeastern state of Sergipe.