SINGAPORE Dec 12 Top iron ore miner Vale
may start operating its iron ore transshipment centre
in the Philippines' Subic Bay Freeport in late January or early
February, a source with knowledge of the plan said on Monday.
Vale will be putting a large floating storage vessel in the
Subic port, located in the main Luzon island, where iron ore
from its massive 400,000-tonne carriers can be stored and
transferred to smaller vessels that would bring the raw material
to Asian buyers such as China, the source told Reuters.
"We are just waiting for the arrival of their floating
storage vessel right now and we are in contact with Vale
Singapore regarding the project," said the source.
"We expect it to start in late January or early February,"
the source said, referring to Vale's planned iron ore
distribution center in Subic Bay.
Officials at Vale in Singapore and Subic Bay Freeport in the
Philippines declined to comment.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; editing by Miral Fahmy)