* Ore Fabrica arrives in Philippines' Subic Bay port
* Ship is the biggest dry bulk floating storage vessel
* Comes ahead of two Valemaxes due in February
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Randy Fabi
SINGAPORE, Jan 31 The world's largest dry
bulk floating storage vessel, owned by Vale, has
arrived in the Philippines as the Brazilian miner readies a base
in the country to onship iron ore to top market China, port and
shipping sources said on Tuesday.
Ore Fabrica, to be stationed in Subic Bay Freeport, is part
of Vale's plan to make the Philippines a transshipment hub to
overcome Chinese opposition to its new 400,000-tonne iron ore
carriers, known as "Valemaxes".
The 280,000-deadweight-tonne Ore Fabrica will serve as a
platform to transfer iron ore from the Valemaxes to smaller
vessels for transport to Asian markets like China, Japan and
South Korea.
"It was anchored yesterday. The vessel, which has a crane on
it, will be used by Vale to transship iron ore from Valemaxes to
two or three other ships," said a maritime source involved in
the management of the vessel.
Previously a crude oil tanker, Ore Fabrica was converted by
a Chinese shipyard to a floating storage vessel to be based in
Subic Bay Freeport, located in the Philippines' main Luzon
island, according to shipping data.
China, the world's largest iron ore importer, has yet to
fully open its seaports to the giant Valemaxes after domestic
ship owners strongly protested the arrival of the first and only
vessel of the type into the country in late December.
Officials at Vale in Singapore were not immediately
available for comment. A spokeswoman for Subic Bay Freeport said
she was still checking with the company's seaport department.
Two Valemaxes are headed for Subic Bay port next month.
The 400,000-deadweight-tonne Vale Brasil is expected to
arrive in Subic Bay Freeport on Feb. 12, shipping data showed.
It wll be followed by the similar-sized Vale China on Feb. 22.
Apart from the Philippines, Vale is also setting up a
transshipment centre in Malaysia.
The Brazilian miner in October broke ground for a $1.3
billion iron ore distribution centre in Malaysia's northern
Perak state, which could be ready to handle the giant ships by
2014.
Vale is counting on a fleet of 35 Valemaxes to slash
shipping costs to China to help it better compete with
Australian rivals BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
.
The 388,000-tonne Berge Everest was the first and only
Valemax allowed into China, docking at Dalian Port on Dec. 28 to
unload iron ore that has yet to be sold.
The China Shipowners Association has helped keep further
ships from arriving at its domestic ports. The group fears the
fleet will give Vale a monopoly on both the shipping and iron
ore markets at China's expense.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Randy Fabi, editing by
Richard Pullin)