* China says move due to shipping downturn, safety issues
* Ore Fabrica arrives in Philippines' Subic Bay port
* Ship is the biggest dry bulk floating storage vessel
* Comes ahead of two Valemaxes due in February
(Updates with China's ban on mega ships, new throughout)
By Fayen Wong and Manolo Serapio Jr
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Jan 31 Vale
is readying an alternative iron ore distribution base in the
Philippines as China has barred the world's largest dry bulk
ships from its ports, halting the Brazilian miner's plan to send
its giant vessels to its top market.
China's transport ministry said on Tuesday its decision not
to allow giant ships was in part a result of the severe downturn
in the shipping industry that has hurt several leading domestic
companies, as well as maritime safety issues.
Ships exceeding approved capacities were previously assessed
on a case-by-case basis, but the ministry said in a statement on
its website that giant dry bulk vessels and oil tankers were
prohibited with immediate effect.
Vale is counting on a fleet of 35 giant ships called
Valemaxes, each at 400,000 deadweight tonnes, to slash shipping
costs to China to help it better compete with Australian rivals
BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto .
"At the end of the day, they (China) want to support their
own. They are not interested in whether Vale will be able to
provide cheap imports in comparison to Australian imports," said
George Lazardis, analyst at Greek broker Intermodal.
"They are interested in giving support to their shipowners,
which are starting to become a significant force over the past
couple of years, and to help that part of the industry grow."
With access to China closed, Vale has been forced to build a
transshipment hub in the Philippines to ensure its mega ships,
each costing around $110 million, remained employed.
The world's largest dry bulk floating storage vessel, Ore
Fabrica, owned by Vale, has docked in the Philippines' Subic Bay
Freeport, a spokeswoman for the port told Reuters on Tuesday.
The 280,000-deadweight-tonne vessel will serve as a platform
to transfer iron ore from the so-called Valemaxes to smaller
ships for transport to China and other Asian markets such as
Japan and South Korea.
Previously a crude oil tanker, the ship was converted by a
Chinese shipyard to a floating storage vessel to be based in
Subic Bay Freeport, located in the Philippines' main Luzon
island, according to shipping data.
STRUCTURAL INCENTIVE
The 388,000-tonne Berge Everest was the first and only
Valemax allowed into China, docking at Dalian Port on Dec. 28 to
unload iron ore that has yet to be sold.
Strong opposition from the China Shipowners Association has
helped keep further ships from arriving at its domestic ports.
The group fears the fleet will give Vale a monopoly on both the
shipping and iron ore markets at China's expense.
"China is so dependent on imported raw materials that it has
a structural incentive to destroy freight prices as much as
possible," said Macquarie commodity analyst Graeme Train.
"And Vale's strategy with the VLOCs (Very Large Ore
Carriers) was a direct threat to that because Vale would ...
take the lower freight cost themselves, when really what China
wants to do is to ensure that there's oversupply in the freight
market and to take advantage of that for itself."
Officials at Vale in Singapore were not immediately
available for comment.
Two Valemaxes are headed for Subic Bay port next month. Vale
Brasil is expected to arrive on Feb. 12, followed by Vale China
on Feb. 22, shipping data showed.
(Additional reporting by Randy Fabi in Singapore; Editing by
Sugita Katyal)