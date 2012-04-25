* Company to announce Q1 results late Wednesday
* Vale sales volumes hurt by rains and "force majeure"
* Iron ore price fell by a fifth from a year earlier
By Jeb Blount and Sabrina Lorenzi
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 24 First-quarter profit at
Vale, the world's biggest iron-ore producer, likely
fell by nearly half from a year earlier due to lower prices for
its main products, heavy rain and spending on new mines,
analysts surveyed by Reuters said.
The Rio de Janeiro-based company is expected to announce
late Wednesday net income of $3.8 billion for the quarter ending
March 31, according to the average estimate of six analysts
surveyed by Reuters. That's 45 percent less than the same
quarter in 2011 and 19 percent less than in the previous
quarter.
The impact of heavy rains on Vale's mines and railways
forced the company to declare "force majeure" on Jan. 11,
allowing it to break supply contracts. The rains helped cut iron
ore shipments by 2.3 percent, or 1.6 million tonnes in the
quarter, Vale said.
The decline in earnings "reflects a combination of
historically heavier-than-normal rains, a railway bridge
accident and increased costs related to the beginning of
operations of new projects," said Marcelo Aguiar, metals and
mining analyst with Goldman Sachs in Sao Paulo.
T hose projects include the Goro nickel mine on the French
Pacific Island of New Caledonia and expansion of the Moatize
coal mine in Mozambique. Goro is expected to become the world's
largest nickel mine. Moatize is the largest coal project in the
Southern Hemisphere.
Meanwhile the price of the company's main products fell. The
average price of iron ore on the spot market, which is used to
adjust prices on 85 percent of the company's sales,
IODBZ00-PLT fell by a fifth to an average of $143.46 a tonne
in the quarter from a year earlier.
Nickel fell 27 percent to an average $19,709 a tonne
and copper fell 13 percent to 8,329 a tonne.
Net sales are seen falling 3.9 percent to $12.7 billion.
Adjusted Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization, are expected to fall 35 percent
to $5.9 billion, according to the analyst survey.
The figures represent a fall of 12 percent in sales compared
with the fourth quarter and a drop in adjusted Ebitda of 20
percent over the same period.
Vale adjusts its Ebitda figure to exclude currency
variations, profits from share holdings and joint ventures not
consolidated on its balance sheet and other factors.
================================================================
VALE REVENUE EBITDA EBITDA NET INCOME
(VALE5.SA) (ADJUSTED) MARGIN (%)
===============================================================
Q1 2012 (E) $12.7 bln $5.9 bln 46.6 pct $3.8 bln
Q1 2011 $13.2 bln $9.2 bln 69.5 pct $6.8 bln
(y/y pct) -3.9 pct -35.4 pct n.a. -44.9 pct
Q4 2011 $14.4 bln $7.4 bln 51.3 pct $4.7 bln
(q/q pct) -12.0 pct -19.9 pct n.a. -19.4 pct
================================================================
(Reporting By Jeb Blount and Sabrina Lorenzi. Editing by Paulo
Prada and Richard Pullin)