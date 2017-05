RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 18 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Thursday it produced 88.4 million tonnes of iron ore in the fourth quarter, a new record for the company.

The world's largest producer of the steel-making raw material also produced 82,700 tonnes of nickel and 1.59 million tonnes of coal in the period.

For full-year 2015, Vale produced 345.9 million tonnes of iron ore and 291,000 tonnes of nickel. (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Luciana Bruno; Editing by Mark Potter)