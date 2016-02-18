(Adds more analyst comment on output, share move)
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 18 Brazilian miner Vale SA
produced record amounts of iron ore, nickel, copper,
cobalt and gold as it battled a slump in global metals prices by
boosting output in search of greater market share.
Results, though, were below what some analysts expected even
as they helped Vale, the world's third-largest mining company,
meet some of its own output targets.
Fourth-quarter iron ore production rose 2.4 percent year on
year to 88.4 million tonnes, its largest ever fourth-quarter
total, the company said on Thursday. Output was down 3 percent
compared with the third quarter.
Vale preferred shares, the company's most-traded class of
stock fell 2.9 percent in afternoon trading on Thursday in Sao
Paulo to 8.34 reais, its first decline in five days.
"Production fell short of both our estimate and consensus
and surprisingly was down 3 percent on a sequential basis," said
Garrett Nelson and Jason Nguyen, metals and mining analysts with
BB&T Capital Markets in Richmond, Virginia in a note to clients.
As a result, Nelson and Nguyen cut their fourth-quarter
outlook for Vale earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization, or EBITDA, a measure of cash flow from
operations, by 3.5 percent to $1.39 billion. Vale releases
fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Feb. 25.
The result pushed full-year 2015 output to 345.9 million
tonnes, another record, helping to maintain Vale's place as the
world's largest producer of the steelmaking ingredient. It did
though beat Vale's target of 340 million tonnes for the year.
Along with Australian rivals BHP Billiton Ltd and
Rio Tinto Ltd, Vale has moved to ramp up output of iron
ore in the face of a 28 percent drop in prices in the past year
and 75 percent over five years.
Vale and its rivals are betting on their lower costs and
higher volumes pushing out smaller rivals and stabilizing prices
even as demand slows in China, the world's largest steelmaker
and iron ore buyer.
Quarterly output was also below expectations of Citibank
analysts Alexander Hacking and Thiago Ojea.
Fourth-quarter output excluding Vale purchases from third
parties was 85 million tonnes, 5 percent below the Citi
analysts' estimate. The lower-than-expected result was caused by
"greater than expected losses stemming from the Samarco dam
tragedy and previously announced shutdowns of higher-cost
mines," they said.
Samarco, a 50-50 joint venture between Vale and BHP
Billiton, suffered a deadly iron ore tailings dam breach in
November that damaged Vale mine systems nearby and led to a
Samarco shutdown. Samarco output was not included in Vale
results.
Record output is far less important to Vale's future than
low iron ore prices, said Leonardo Correa, mining analyst at BTG
Pactual SA in Sao Paulo. A 23 percent gain in the spot iron ore
price since December seems unlikely to last, he added.
"Iron ore seems toppish to us with a clear disconnect
between pricing and fundamentals," Correa wrote in a note to
clients. "We struggle to see how iron ore will sustain recent
gains."
He expects iron ore output to remain stable in 2016 and
finish the year at between 340 million and 350 million tonnes.
Rio de Janeiro-based Vale, the second-largest nickel
producer, said that production of the metal used to make steel
rust resistant rose 12.3 percent to 82,700 tonnes in the
quarter. Annual output was 291 million tonnes, up 15.4 percent
on 2014.
Coal output fell by nearly a third in the quarter to 1.59
million tonnes. Output in 2015 was down 23 percent at 7.34
million tonnes.
Copper production, meanwhile, rose 6.7 percent in the
quarter to 112,500 tonnes, boosting annual output by 13.4
percent to 423,800 tonnes.
Gold output in the fourth quarter rose 26 percent to 117,000
ounces and cobalt production was up 0.4 percent at 1.27 million
tonnes.
(Additional reporting by Luciana Bruno; Editing by David
Goodman, Meredith Mazzilli and Alan Crosby)