* Prosecutors allege Vale has not met license terms
* Lawsuit names govt environmental, native affairs agencies
* Suit seeks at least $24.24 mln in compensation
* Vale says not informed of suit or license breach
(Adds Vale comment in third paragraph, attempts to contact
other parties at end)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 28 Brazilian federal
prosecutors in the country's state of Para have asked a court to
suspend operations at Vale's Onça Puma nickel project in the
Brazilian Amazon, alleging Vale failed to meet obligations to
two native tribes in the region.
The mine suspension is part of a lawsuit that the
prosecutors have filed against Vale, the Para-state
environmental secretariat and Brazil's Indian affairs foundation
on behalf of the Xikrin and Kayapó tribes, the prosecutors said
on their website.
Vale's Rio de Janeiro press office said in a statement that
the company has yet to be informed of the lawsuit. Onça Puma is
properly licensed, Vale said, adding that it has not been
informed of any suspension of its Onca Puma license or failure
to meet the license's requirements.
Vale is the world's second-largest producer of nickel, a
product primarily used to protect steel from corrosion. Its
$2.65 billion Onça Puma mine began full operations in the third
quarter of 2011 and is still at a start-up phase. In the first
quarter of 2012, it produced 4,000 tonnes, or 6.3 percent of
Vale's output.
Onca Puma is eventually expected to produce about 55,000
tonnes a year of the metal in the form of ferronickel, according
to Vale's website. Nickel is Vale's second-most important
product after iron-ore. Vale is the world's largest producer of
iron-ore.
Vale produced 242,000 tonnes of nickel in 2011.
Prosecutors allege that Vale has failed to provide
compensation to the tribes or mitigate the impact of the mine on
their communities for the two years the project has been in
operation, the statement said.
Vale, they allege, should not have received a license to
operate the mine in Ourolandia do Norte, Brazil, because it has
failed to meet these conditions which were set out in the
preliminary license for the mine.
The lawsuit seeks at least 48 million reais in damages
($24.24 million), or $1 million a month for each tribe, since
the project began, the statement said.
Native groups in Brazil's Amazon have a long history of
protest against Vale. They have blocked the company's rail lines
and delayed metals shipments.
Vale officials have said that many of the tribes' protests
are an attempt to get Vale to pay for services that the
government is obligated to provide but doesn't.
Prosecutors and state environmental officials in Para and
Indian affairs officials in Brasilia did not answer calls made
after normal business hours.
($1 = 1.9828 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Kenneth Barry and Chris
Gallagher)