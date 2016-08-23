RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 23 Brazilian mining company Vale SA said on Tuesday that its most important railway, used to transport iron ore from its Carajas mine in the Amazon, stopped operating for over 12 hours on Monday due to a land protest on the line.

Operations were interrupted between 6:30 a.m. and 6:50 p.m. local time, the company said, adding the cargo railway has resumed operations. Vale did not say whether production was affected. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira)