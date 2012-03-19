(Corrects spelling of Vale in headline, no change text)

SAO PAULO, March 19 Brazil's Vale , the world's largest iron ore producer, stopped its train line servicing the Carajas mine due to the collapse of a structure on a bridge over the Mearim River but expects movement to return to normal by Tuesday, the company said in a securities filing on Monday.

While this will likely be a minor setback in the flow of iron ore for a company like Vale, the incident highlights the risks of supply disruptions such as mudslides, flooding, derailments and port strikes for key raw materials that come from increasingly hard-to-reach areas.

Iron ore is the main ingredient for steel production and the world class Carajas mine is deep in the lower Amazon Basin. China is the biggest single buyer of Brazil's iron ore.

A collapse of a metal structure in construction on the bridge occurred on Friday night, the company said. Vale expects the flow of trains to normalize by Tuesday.

"Vale has taken all steps necessary to restore the movement of trains," the statement said.

The delay was expected to keep about 300,000 tonnes of ore from reaching the Ponta da Madeira port in the state of Maranhao during the time the train line is down, the company said.

Vale expects to offset that drop in movement with better ore shipments out of other ports such as Tubarao, Ilha de Guaiba and Itaguai in the south of the country. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Roberto Samora; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)