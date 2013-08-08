RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 8 Vale SA, the
world's No. 1 iron ore producer, plans to keep its 27 percent
stake in Brazilian slabmaking mill Cia Siderúrgica do Atlántico
SA, Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira said on Thursday.
Vale has "already done what it had to do" to build and start
up the mill, commonly known as CSA, with German steelmaker
ThyssenKrupp AG, Ferreira told journalists on a phone
conference. The German group is in talks to sell its
money-losing Steel Americas division, which includes CSA and a
plant in Alabama. Potential bidders include Cia Siderurgica
Nacional SA, a Vale rival in the iron-ore mining
business.
Vale also said it has not been contacted by mining group Rio
Tinto about a possible purchase of its assets
in Simandou, Guinea, one of the world's largest iron ore
deposits.