BRIEF-Zhaopin Limited Q3 revenue RMB 492.8 million
* Zhaopin limited reports third quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 25 Brazilian miner Vale SA reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $8.57 billion on Thursday, missing analyst forecasts and heaping further pressure on the world's largest producer of iron ore. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)
* Zhaopin limited reports third quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
LONDON, May 22 Alistair Cross was flying high after showing in a pilot project how blockchain - the technology first developed for the crypto-currency bitcoin - could transform the old-fashioned and secretive world of commodity trading.