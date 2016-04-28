BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
BRASILIA, April 28 Brazilian miner Vale SA reported on Thursday a first-quarter net profit of $1.78 billion, beating analyst forecasts of $1.06 billion helped by higher iron ore prices and a stronger Brazilian real.
The world's largest producer of iron ore reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $2 billion. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; editing by Jason Neely)
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.