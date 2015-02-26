(Adds share price, analyst and CFO comment)
By Stephen Eisenhammer
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 26 Shares in Brazil's Vale
SA plunged 5 percent on Thursday as the miner posted
full-year net income well below analyst forecasts due to a
weaker iron ore price and Brazilian currency.
The halving of iron ore prices has hit the world's largest
producer of the steelmaking ingredient as increased output from
Australia coincided with slower growth in China, the largest
market for the commodity.
Vale posted full year net income of $657 million, missing
analysts expectations of $2.5 billion, according to a Reuters
poll.
Despite record iron ore and strong nickel production, a
dramatic fall in profits and cash flow is increasing pressure on
Vale to sell assets to fund key projects needed to protect
market share from competitors such as BHP Billiton Ltd
and Rio Tinto Ltd. Vale said on Thursday it would
increase the pace of divestment to free up cash.
"Costs are falling, but not fast enough," analysts at
Jefferies wrote in a note to clients. "The elephant in the room
is still the iron ore price, which we expect to fall further
over the next 3-6 months."
But the worsening market conditions will not cause Vale to
lose its investment grade, Chief Financial Officer Luciano Siani
assured investors on a conference call.
"We do not expect any downgrades over the next two years as
the ratings agencies have already included lower iron ore prices
in their recent evaluations," he said.
Full-year results were heavily impacted by a weak fourth
quarter in which Vale reported a net loss of $1.85 billion, well
below forecasts, due to writedowns and lower iron ore prices.
Vale wrote down a net $1.152 billion in assets in 2014,
mainly due to impairments taken on fertilizer projects in Brazil
and the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea.
It posted 2014 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $13.4 billion, down 40
percent on the previous year. Net revenue fell to $37.5 billion
from $46.8 billion.
The performance of Vale's base metals division helped to
cushion the fall in iron ore prices, with EBITDA up 54 percent
compared with the previous year to $2.52 billion. Vale, which
became the world's largest producer of nickel in 2014, is
increasingly reliant on the division to generate cash.
Shares in Vale were trading down 4.6 percent in Sao Paulo at
1520 GMT.
