Feb 26 * Brazil's Vale does not expect to take
iron ore write downs any time soon, the company's chief
financial officer Luciano Siani said on a conference call to
discuss fourth quarter results.
* Vale said 90-million-tonne iron ore project S11D project
will go ahead regardless of market scenario.
* Vale said leverage could increase just before completing
S11D project.
* Brazil's Vale expects to double iron ore sales to India
this year.
* Vale expects iron ore pellet production to increase 10 to
15 percent in 2015 compared to last year.
(Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)