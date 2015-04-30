BRIEF-3Tl Technologies Corp announces private placement of units
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 30 Brazil's miner Vale SA may cut its iron ore production forecast by up to 30 million tonnes over the next two years as it struggles with falling prices, the company's Head of Ferrous Peter Poppinga told investors during a conference call on Thursday. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"