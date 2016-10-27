(Repeats with no changes)
BRASILIA Oct 27 Samarco, the troubled joint
venture between Vale SA and BHP Billiton,
will need to use infrastructure from Vale's neighboring mines if
it wants to secure a long-term future, Vale's chief executive
said on Thursday.
BHP Billiton and Vale did not currently see eye-to-eye about
how to restart Samarco's mine, which was shut last year after a
deadly dam burst, Murilo Ferreira said on a conference call to
discuss third-quarter results. Earlier on Thursday, Vale posted
third quarter net profit of $575 million.
"I have to admit to you that there exists a certain
misalignment between Vale and BHP in relation to the process of
restarting Samarco," Ferreira said.
"We think Samarco is not viable on the old structure of
tailings storage," said Ferreira, adding he did not regard a
rebuilding of the dam, which had collapsed, as feasible.
Instead, Vale recommended that Samarco shares infrastructure
with a bordering complex of mines. Ferreira did not provide
details of how this would work.
Ferreira said he planned to talk to BHP Chief Executive
Andrew Mackenzie next week to try and come to an agreement.
"I hope we can advance," he said.
