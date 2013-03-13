* Miner seeks sale to recoup $2.2 bln of investment
* Vale bought mine project in 2009 from Rio Tinto
* Argentina says scrapping project would violate contract
By Sabrina Lorenzi
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 13 Brazil's Vale SA
plans to sell the Rio Colorado fertilizer project in
Argentina to recoup the $2.2 billion it has invested in the
suspended potash mine, a source with direct knowledge of Vale's
plans told Reuters on Wednesday.
Vale said on Monday it was halting operations at the $6
billion project after failing to get tax concessions from the
Argentine government. Vale asked for the tax breaks to help ease
soaring costs it attributes to Argentina's rampant inflation and
controlled exchange rate.
The planned sale comes only four years after Vale bought the
project, then in the feasibility study phase, from global miner
Rio Tinto Ltd . The Rio Colorado purchase was
part of an $850 million deal that also included potash
exploration rights near Regina, Canada, according to Rio Tinto.
It is a blow to left-leaning President Cristina Fernandez,
and her government warned Vale that scrapping the project for
good would violate the terms of the mining concession.
"The rule of law is a two-way track when it comes to
investment. The state has to do its part but so do the
companies," Planning Minister Julio De Vido said in a speech.
"If there is a failure to fulfill the terms, as there is
flagrantly in this case, (and) Vale fails to exploit the potash
reserves, it violates the concession that the province awarded
to Vale."
News of the project's suspension sent shockwaves through the
Andean province of Mendoza due to fears over the impact of some
6,000 job losses.
Local Governor Francisco Perez said Vale had not informed
provincial authorities about the project's future.
"When we were analyzing the different options, (President
Fernandez) told us 'We're going for it, the project will go
ahead whatever happens, with or without Vale,'" Perez said in a
televised speech.
In December, just before putting Rio Colorado workers on
paid leave and suspending construction, Vale said it was seeking
a partner to buy part of the project and help shoulder costs as
it focused capital spending on its core iron ore business.
Vale is the world's largest iron ore producer. Potash is a
form of potassium, one of the three main plant nutrients along
with nitrogen and phosphorus. There are few major sources of the
product in South America, where Brazil and Argentina are among
the world's largest agricultural exporters.
Vale, the world's second-largest mining company, said it had
completed 45 percent of the Rio Colorado project. The project is
made up of a potash mine, 800 km (500 miles) of new and upgraded
railway and a potash-loading terminal at Bahia Blanca, southwest
of Buenos Aires.