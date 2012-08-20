RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 Brazil's government
expects to resolve a royalties dispute with Vale SA, the world's
second-largest mining company, either this month or by the end
of September, Edison Lobao, Brazil's mines and energy minister
told reporters in Brasilia on Monday.
The government alleges that Vale owes about 4 billion reais
($1.98 billion) in back royalty payments, sources told Reuters
Aug. 1, the day Brazil's Mineral Production Department (DNPM)
cut the amount it says Vale owes by 600 million reais.
Vale and other mining companies face rising pressure from
the state governments of Minas Gerais and Para, Brazil's largest
iron-ore producing regions, to pay more in fees and other
royalties
Even with the Aug. 1, reduction, the 4 billion amount the
government says Vale owes is double that which many in the
market believe Vale owes.
Lobao also said the government expects to resolve a legal
dispute that has stopped work on the Belo Monte Hydroelectric
dam in the country's Amazon region "soon."