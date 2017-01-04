UPDATE 1-Gilead's HIV drug meets goal in four late-stage studies
May 30 Gilead Sciences Inc said on Tuesday a combination of its experimental HIV drug with existing therapies met the main goal in four late-stage studies.
SAO PAULO Jan 4 The board of Brazil's Vale SA tapped Fernando Jorge Buso Gomes as vice-chairman, to replace Sergio Figueiredo Clemente.
According to a securities filing on Wednesday, Moacir Nachbar Junior will be Gomes' alternate. The board seat of which Luiz Maurício Leuzinger is the alternate will remain vacant, the filing said. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chris Reese)
May 30 Gilead Sciences Inc said on Tuesday a combination of its experimental HIV drug with existing therapies met the main goal in four late-stage studies.
DUBAI, May 30 Most Gulf stock markets rose on Tuesday, with petrochemical shares pushing Saudi Arabia up, although Qatar dropped partly because of a fresh tumble by property firm Ezdan Holding.