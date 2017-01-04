SAO PAULO Jan 4 The board of Brazil's Vale SA tapped Fernando Jorge Buso Gomes as vice-chairman, to replace Sergio Figueiredo Clemente.

According to a securities filing on Wednesday, Moacir Nachbar Junior will be Gomes' alternate. The board seat of which Luiz Maurício Leuzinger is the alternate will remain vacant, the filing said. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chris Reese)