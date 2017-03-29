SAO PAULO, March 29 Brazil's mining company Vale SA on Wednesday said Aberdeen Asset Management PLC, on behalf of minority shareholders, nominated Isabella Saboya to join the company's board.

Vale said in a securities filing that Sandra Guerra was also nominated by the minority shareholders as a substitute board member for Saboya in the election scheduled for April 20. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Diane Craft)