SAO PAULO Feb 6 Vale SA plans to reopen a 2026 bond issue and use the proceeds to redeem bonds maturing in March 2018, the Brazilian miner said in a Monday securities filing.

The investment banking units of Banco Bradesco SA , Banco do Brasil SA, JP Morgan Securities LLC, MUFG Securities Americas and Santander Investment Securities Inc will manage the issue, according to the filing. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Brad Haynes; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)