(UPDATES throughout)
By Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, June 7 (IFR) - Brazilian miner Vale was poised to
raise US$1.25bn in its first international bond foray in over
three years on Tuesday after watching order books swell to
US$4.2bn on a new five-year deal.
The iron ore miner hit the screens on another positive day
for the region's debt markets, amid higher oil prices and hopes
that the Fed will further delay rate hikes in the US.
"Dovish Fed comments combined with a rally in oil have made
for a good two-day start to the week," one syndicate manager
told IFR.
Decent demand helped the miner squeeze pricing a good 25bp
from start to finish before launching the deal at a final yield
of 5.875%.
At that level, pricing was almost flat to the 2022s, which
were bid Monday at a yield of around 5.86%, or 12.5bp over the
5.75% fair value leads calculated for a new five-year bond.
That was not enough for some investors, who thought they
could find better value further up the Vale curve, where the
2042s have been trading 7.645%.
"We expect some curve flattening and find the long end more
attractive," said one, who reckoned the new deal helps relieve
some of the liquidity concerns surrounding the credit.
Vale was forced to draw down US$3bn from a US$5bn revolving
credit facility earlier this year to tide it over until it
completed asset sales.
Proceeds from Tuesday's bond are slated to repay revolvers
that currently cost Libor plus 110bp, according to the offering
memorandum.
Markets were also cheered by news on Tuesday that the
Mozambique government had cleared the way for Mitsui to purchase
certain stakes in Vale-controlled projects - a sale that is
expected to unlock US$2.5bn-US$3bn in cash.
"People were not giving them the benefit of the doubt about
(their ability to generate) enough liquidity, so this is
positive news," said the investor.
"This is a good day for Vale."
Fitch estimates that Vale will likely sell some US$2bn in
assets over the next six months, but if it can raise US$5bn over
that period, net leverage could fall to 3.7 times this year from
a projected 4.1 times.
"Vale's ambitions to reduce net debt to around US$15bn over
the next 18 months could be realized through the sale of
non-core and core assets," Fitch said.
Aside from the broader risk-on tone, gains in commodities,
including iron ore, have helped the credit in recent weeks.
The company was last in the market in September 2012, when
it was rated Baa2/A-/BBB+.
At the time, it issued a US$1.5bn 5.625% 30-year bond to
yield 5.681% or a US Treasury spread of 300bp. But concerns
about Chinese growth and a subsequent commodities tumble left
the securities struggling.
Last year a dam burst at Samarco - a joint venture between
BHP Billiton and Vale - which exacerbated investor concerns
about the credit.
The new senior unsecured notes are expected to be rated
Ba3/BBB-/BBB, with a negative outlook from all three major
rating agencies.
BB Securities, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bradesco, HSBC
and Santander are acting as joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)