TORONTO Oct 25 Vale SA's Canadian
unit will pay a C$1 million ($749,000) fine after pleading
guilty to four violations of a workplace safety law in
connection with the 2014 death of a worker at a Sudbury, Ontario
smelter, the Brazilian miner said on Tuesday.
Ontario's government laid charges in March 2015, and Vale
pled guilty in a Sudbury court on Monday, the company said. On
top of the fine, it will pay a 25 percent surcharge into a fund
for victims of crime.
The incident at Vale's Copper Cliff smelter killed Paul
Rochette and left another worker seriously injured.
"There is nothing more important to us than the safety of
our people, and the loss of one of our employees is
devastating," Stuart Harshaw, vice president of Vale's Ontario
operations, said in a statement.
It is the second large fine paid by the company in Ontario
since 2013. In September of that year, the company pled guilty
to violating the workplace safety law after two workers, Jason
Chenier and Jordan Fram, were crushed to death by muck, sand and
water at the company's Stobie Mine, also in Sudbury.
In that case Vale paid a C$1.05 million fine plus a 25
percent surcharge, which at the time was the largest workplace
safety fine ever imposed by an Ontario court.
A shift supervisor also pled guilty to one charge in
connection with the 2014 smelter incident and will pay a C$3,000
fine, the company said.
Vale said it has addressed 58 recommendations that came out
of a joint investigation with the union that represents workers
at the site.
($1 = 1.3353 Canadian dollars)
