Oct 9 Environment Canada raided one of mining giant Vale SA's Sudbury, Ontario offices on Thursday, investigating allegations that the company violated the Fisheries Act in 2012, the company said on Friday.

Vale spokesman Cory McPhee said the company is cooperating with the investigation.

"I can confirm that Environment Canada was on-site at one of our Sudbury offices on Thursday collecting information related to alleged violations of the Fisheries Act that allegedly occurred in 2012," he said in an emailed statement.

McPhee did not immediately comment on whether the probe could affect Vale's mining operations in the Sudbury area.

The Brazilian-based company's Canadian operations have suffered a number of safety incidents in recent years.

In August, a nitrogen oxide leak sent a yellow plume up from the Copper Cliff nickel and copper smelter in Sudbury, forcing the company to declare an emergency. There were no injuries.

In 2013, Vale was fined C$1.05 million for an incident that killed two workers at the Stobie mine, also in Sudbury.

In April 2014 another worker died at Copper Cliff's casting and crushing plant. Ontario laid health and safety charges against the company in March of this year.