SAO PAULO, March 27 Brazilian miner Vale will name as chief executive Fabio Schvartsman, who currently heads wood pulp and paper producer Klabin SA , according to a report on the website of newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo on Monday.

Schvartsman will replace Vale's current CEO Murilo Ferreira in May, reported Estado columnist Sonia Racy, who commonly breaks corporate news, without saying how she obtained the information. A press representative for Vale in Rio de Janeiro declined to comment. (Reporting by Luciano Costa, Brad Haynes and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Daniel Flynn)