SAO PAULO, March 27 Brazilian miner Vale
will name as chief executive Fabio Schvartsman, who
currently heads wood pulp and paper producer Klabin SA
, according to a report on the website of newspaper O
Estado de S. Paulo on Monday.
Schvartsman will replace Vale's current CEO Murilo Ferreira
in May, reported Estado columnist Sonia Racy, who commonly
breaks corporate news, without saying how she obtained the
information. A press representative for Vale in Rio de Janeiro
declined to comment.
(Reporting by Luciano Costa, Brad Haynes and Guillermo
Parra-Bernal; Editing by Daniel Flynn)