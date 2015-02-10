(Adds CEO comments, company and industry background)
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 10 Vale's chief executive
said on Tuesday that a possible initial public offer of part of
its nickel division was off the cards for now due to low prices
for the commodity, but that other asset sales could be expected
over the coming year.
The Brazilian miner is under pressure to resolve a cash-flow
squeeze this year as it wrestles to fund mega-projects in the
midst of a price slump in its core product: iron ore.
But Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira said that the option of
spinning off part of its base metals division, which had been
outlined in December, was no longer attractive.
"We're not going to sell it on the cheap ... You can forget
that possibility," Ferreira said in an interview at the Rio de
Janeiro offices of the world's largest iron ore producer.
He added that a sale of the entire division was not being
considered, and dismissed reports that former Xstrata CEO Mick
Davis might be looking to buy it through his startup, X2. "It
has been at least two years since I have seen our friend Mick
Davis," he said.
Cash will be raised through other means and Ferreira said
the market could expect an announcement of some form of
divestment in March and another in the second half of the year.
He did not elaborate.
Despite lower iron ore prices, Ferreira said he did not
expect any writedowns on Vale's assets. "This is not something
you can just do by watching the price on your screen."
Some relief may also come from a slight rebound in prices.
Ferreira said he expected iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI to trade
between $70 and $79 per tonne in the second quarter and to
remain there for most of the year.
