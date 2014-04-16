* Vale CEO says China posting record steel production
BRASILIA, April 16 Vale SA is
not concerned about an economic slowdown in China, the mining
company's top iron ore market, because Chinese steel output is
setting records, Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreia told
Reuters on Wednesday.
China's economic indicators remain strong, Ferreira said
after data on Wednesday showed China's economy grew at its
slowest pace in 18 months at the start of 2014.
"We are celebrating the production of 70 million tons of
steel [in China last month], an all-time record," he said after
an event in Brazil's capital Brasilia. "I'm still very
confident."
China, the world's top steelmaker, produced 70.25 million
tonnes of steel in March, 2.2 percent more than in the same
month a year ago, the country's National Bureau of Statistics
reported on Wednesday.
Ferreira said he expects China to produce between 820
million and 850 million tonnes of steel in 2014, as much as 9
percent more than the 779 million tonnes produced in 2013.
Vale preferred shares, the company's most-traded class of
stock, rose 0.3 percent to 27.94 reais in afternoon trading in
Sao Paulo. On Tuesday it fell 4.6 percent on concern China's
growth is slowing.
Ferreira also said that Vale has not received any formal
communication from officials in Guinea since a government
committee recommended on April 9 that Vale and its partner BSG
Resources (BSGR) be stripped of two iron ore concessions in the
West African nation.
In its report, the committee recommended Guinea withdraw the
mining permit held by VBG, a joint venture between BSGR and
Vale, in the giant Simandou and nearby Zogota iron ore deposits
on concern that the rights were originally acquired by BSGR in a
corrupt manner.
The report did not allege any corrupt activity on Vale's
part. Vale has said it is cooperating with investigators in the
United States and Guinea who are looking into the BSGR
corruption allegations.
(Reporting by Jeferson Ribeiro; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
editing by Andrew Hay)