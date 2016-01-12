BRIEF-ZTO announces up to $300 mln share repurchase program
* ZTO announces up to US$300 million share repurchase program
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 12 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Tuesday it has drawn down $3 billion of its $5 billion revolving credit line to improve liquidity and cover potential costs until it manages to close asset sales.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05222017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:30 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh to brief media in New Delhi. 2:45 pm: Bank of India earnings press meet in Mumbai. 3:00 pm: Textile Minister Smriti Irani to brief media in New Delhi