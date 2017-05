SAO PAULO, June 7 Brazil's Vale, the world's largest iron ore miner, said on Tuesday it plans to issue bonds maturing in June 2021 to pay down debt.

The issuance will be coordinated by the banks Bradesco BBI, BB Securities, HSBC, Merrill Lynch, Santander and Pierce, Fenner & Smith, the company said in a market filing.

(Reporting by Reese Ewing and Roberto Samora Editing by W Simon)