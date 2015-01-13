Jan 13 Former Xstrata Plc Chief Executive Mick
Davis is considering a bid for Vale SA's nickel
business, the Bloomberg reported.
Davis's investment vehicle X2 Resources values Vale's nickel
business at $5 billion to $7 billion, Bloomberg said, citing two
people, who asked not to be identified because the negotiations
are private. (bloom.bg/1wbhfuQ)
X2 Resources was not immediately available for comment
outside business hours in London.
There has not been any formal negotiation between X2
Resources and Brazil-based Vale about the assets yet, Bloomberg
said.
"We have not received any proposal or held any talks with X2
about our nickel assets," a Vale spokeswoman told Reuters.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing
by Don Sebastian)