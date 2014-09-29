SAO PAULO, Sept 29 Vale SA, the world's largest producer of iron ore, proposed to board members a $2.1 billion dividend payout, the second this year, according to a securities filing on Monday.

Should the board of directors approve the payment, dividends to shareholders will total $4.2 billion this year. The company had previously approved a first installment of $2.1 billion. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by David Gregorio)