(Adds details on vote, tally, share performance throughout)
By Marta Nogueira and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 27 Shareholders of Brazil's
Vale SA approved a share conversion plan on Tuesday in a move
that should boost transparency, give equal votes to all shares
and limit government meddling in the world's No. 1 iron ore
producer.
In a securities filing, Vale said shareholders
approved all seven items on the corporate reorganization agenda,
which is a first step towards giving the company dispersed share
ownership - where no shareholder controls decision making at the
firm.
The change represents a milestone in a country long hobbled
by corporate governance abuses and reorganizations that hampered
minority investors in most cases. Reuters reported the plan on
Jan. 19, citing people familiar with it.
The plan also puts a limit to the meddling of politicians in
Vale - an aspect that weighed on the company's stock during
former President Dilma Rousseff's five years in office. Still,
the government will keep a golden share, allowing it to fend off
hostile takeover attempts and shape strategic decisions.
Investors expect Tuesday's vote to improve investors'
perception of Vale, translating into a faster convergence of
Vale's share prices to those of rivals, and a decline in the
Brazilian miner's cost of capital.
In the filing, Vale said the proposed conversion of
preferred shares into a single, common stock was approved with
the equivalent of 68 percent of preferred shares that
participated in the ballot, well above the 54 percent threshold
set when the plan was first announced in February.
'ENCOURAGING'
Preferred shares gained 2.4 percent to 26.36
reais, while Vale's common shares added 2.5 percent
to 28.15 reais in mid-afternoon trading on Tuesday.
Under terms of the conversion, holders of Vale's Class A
preferred shares will receive 0.9342 of common stock
. Investors have 45 days to convert their shares,
needing the equivalent of at least 54.09 percent of preferred
shares in circulation to go ahead, the filing said.
In addition, minority holders voted to allow controlling
shareholders grouped under holding company Valepar SA to keep
control of Vale for another three and a half years. Vale will
eventually absorb Valepar, facilitating the stock conversion.
A simpler shareholder structure in which Vale's board, and
not Valepar, will decide strategy, and higher liquidity stemming
from the end of the Valepar lockup period could trigger a sharp
rise in Vale's market capitalization, analysts said.
"Results were encouraging with the proposal approved and
while there are other important steps ahead ... we are
encouraged to see progress on this front, and believe this will
be well received by the market," said Leonardo Correa, a senior
analyst with Banco BTG Pactual in São Paulo.
To ensure completion of the plan, Vale would pay owners of
Valepar a 10 percent premium for their shares, implying a 3
percent dilution for all shareholders.
(Additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in São Paulo and
Alexandra Alper in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and
Andrew Hay)