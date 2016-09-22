BRIEF-Floridienne maintains its objectives for the year 2017
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 22 The board of directors of Brazilian mining company Vale SA has not yet made a decision on selling a stake in its fertilizer unit, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.
The Rio de Janeiro-based company, the world's largest exporter of iron ore, is still looking for a strategic partner for its fertilizer business, a sale that would help reduce Vale's capital needs, cut debt and reduce risk. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, writing by Jeb Blount)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Ford Motor Co said Friday it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of powertrains.