By Stephen Eisenhammer and Sonali Paul
RIO DE JANEIRO/MELBOURNE, March 8 The world's
no.1 and no.4 iron ore miners are in talks that could see
Brazil's Vale SA taking a minority stake in
Australia-based Fortescue Metals Group and blending
their iron ore to win market share in China.
The proposal will help the pair match the quality of iron
ore produced by rival Rio Tinto , seen as the
benchmark in China, and comes just as beaten-down iron ore
prices stage a recovery to eight-month highs.
The two companies have been in talks for around a year,
Fortescue said on Tuesday, for what would be the first deal
involving the "big four" iron ore miners following a collapse in
the price of the steel-making commodity in recent years.
The non-binding memorandum of understanding could see Vale
buy between 5 and 15 percent of its Australian rival's shares on
market, which up to Monday had been sitting not far off
seven-year lows. It would also allow Vale to take stakes in
Fortescue's existing or future mines. Joint blending operations
in China could begin within six months.
"This is not any strategy to try and exert control over the
market. It's rather trying to capture value that exists there by
creating a blend that ... we believe will suit our customers
very nicely," Fortescue Chief Executive Nev Power told
reporters.
The joint venture, which plans to blend 100 million tonnes a
year of ore, or 10 percent of the volume China imported last
year, will need approval from China's Ministry of Commerce.
Fortescue did not expect to run into any trouble with
competition regulators, although analysts said opposition in
China could be a big hurdle.
"There is no reduction in competition from this. If anything
it improves the competitiveness of supply to the Chinese steel
industry," Power said, adding that the companies had already
started talks with regulators.
The China Iron & Steel Association said it was too early to
comment on the deal as the details of how it would work had yet
to be finalised.
Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Group, Fortescue's second largest
shareholder with a 14 percent stake, is keen to see the product
on the market, Power said. Hunan Valin could not be reached for
comment.
SECURING VALUE
Vale produces some of the world's highest grade iron ore,
but has long complained it does not fetch the premium its high
quality iron ore deserves in the international market.
Blending Vale's ore with lower quality material from
Fortescue would bring the grade down to a more standard quality,
and create a better sintering product for Chinese steel mills,
replicating what traders and the mills now do for themselves.
"I think that selling both the ores independently means that
we don't capture the full value of both those ores," Power said.
Citi analysts said the deal also helps Vale as it has the
option of buying stakes in Fortescue's mines, protecting itself
from potential challenges in securing environmental approvals
for new mines in Brazil in the wake of the deadly Samarco dam
disaster.
Vale is in the process of phasing out higher cost, lower
quality production from its older mines in Minas Gerais state.
Fortescue, which has been racing to cut costs and slash debt
to help weather the collapse in iron ore prices over the past
two years, said it did not consider issuing new shares to Vale
despite $6.1 billion net debt.
The company, controlled by founder and chairman Andrew
"Twiggy" Forrest, has long been reluctant to water down
Forrest's one-third stake and done everything it could to raise
funds without issuing new equity.
Fortescue's shares initially rose nearly 7 percent to a
16-month high, adding to a stunning 24 percent gain on Monday
when iron ore prices soared, but ended down 9 percent after weak
China trade data revived worries about its economy.
