By James Regan
| SYDNEY, March 8
Senior executives at two of the
world's biggest iron ore miners, Brazil's Vale and
Australia's Fortescue Metals Group , first raised the
idea of an alliance a year ago after a relentless slide in ore
prices.
At the time iron ore was fetching under $50 a tonne, a
quarter of its 2011 peak, and applying unprecedented pressure on
profit margins.
Under the pact unveiled on Tuesday, the pair plan to blend
up to 100 million tonnes of their ores in China, producing the
benchmark product preferred by local steel mills and squeezing
out a little extra margin in the process.
"It's the kind of arrangement that made immediate sense to
everyone," said an observer close to the deal. "Vale gets paid
market price for its higher grade ore and FMG (Fortescue) sees a
bump-up in price for its lower grade ore and the mills get a
specifically blended feed appropriately priced."
The deal fits with the Chinese steel industry's drive to
modernise under a directive from Beijing, which includes
maximising usage of imported raw materials.
China's no.2 steelmaker Hunan Valin, which holds
14 percent of Fortescue's stock, had "shot their hand up to take
the first of these cargoes," said Fortescue chief executive Nev
Power.
If and when Fortescue moved to forge a partnership with a
bigger rival, it was always going to be Vale.
Of the four major global iron ore suppliers - Vale sits at
the top and Fortescue the bottom - Vale mines the highest and
Fortescue the lowest grade ore.
Fortescue's much closer competitors in Australia, Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton , long ago
fine-tuned their blending to maximise margins and satisfy their
customers and had no need for Fortescue's poorer ore.
The potential for a tie-up with Vale can be traced back to
2013 when Fortescue opened a second mining complex in Western
Australia's Pilbara region, 200 kms (125 miles) from its
original mines in the Chichester Range.
Having a second operation allowed Fortescue to blend ore
with high iron grades - but also high levels of unwanted alumina
and silica - with ore bearing fewer impurities but lower in iron
richness. This allowed for custom blending product for the
Chinese market.
"The (Vale) relationship has developed around mutual
interest of looking at these possibilities of providing a
stronger supply base to China and providing a more competitive
consistent blend," Power said after announcing the deal.
At the same time, Vale gets a foothold in the backyard of
Rio Tinto and BHP.
The memorandum of understanding provides a framework for
Vale to directly invest in 5 to 15 percent of Fortescue, via
buying shares on market.
Vale was blocked once from exploiting an inroad to the
Australian sector when a joint venture partner in coal, Aquila
Resources, which also held rights over iron ore acreage, was
bought in 2014 by China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co.
However, Fortescue founder Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest will
still hold a controlling one-third stake in the company.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)