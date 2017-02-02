RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 2 Brazilian miner Vale SA is more optimistic than the market consensus in terms of iron ore prices for 2017, Investor Relations Director Andre Figueiredo told reporters on Thursday.

Figueiredo also said Vale had likely made a profit in 2016, and should pay dividends equivalent to about 25 percent of net profit. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by David Gregorio)