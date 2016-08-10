SAO PAULO Aug 10 Vale SA, the world's largest producer of iron ore, denied it plans to raise cash from the sale of future iron ore output through a so-called streaming financing transaction.

Rio de Janeiro-based Vale told the securities industry watchdog in a filing that the information regarding the streaming financing deal was "not true." Reuters reported on Aug. 3 that Vale expected to raise up to $10 billion from the sale of about 3 percent of future iron ore output to undisclosed Chinese companies. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)