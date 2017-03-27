BRASILIA, March 27 Brazilian mining company Vale SA said on Monday it has concluded the sale of a stake in Mozambique's Moatize coal project to Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd and received an initial payment of $733 million, the company said in a security filing.

The remainder of the $770 million transaction will be paid after the financing for the project is concluded, Vale said.

