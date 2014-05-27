* Plant closed on May 8 after chemical spill
* Protests escalate after lack of response from local chiefs
* Vale says plant undamaged; vehicles, buildings burnt
(Adds detail on nickel mining, nickel price)
By Cecile Lefort and Melanie Burton
SYDNEY, May 27 Rioters torched vehicles,
equipment and buildings at Vale's nickel mine in the
French Pacific territory of New Caledonia over the weekend, as
anger boiled over about a chemical spill in a local river.
The $6 billion Vale plant at Goro in southern New Caledonia
was closed earlier this month after some 100,000 litres of
acid-tainted effluent leaked, killing about 1,000 fish and
sparking renewed protests at the mine site.
The Vale plant has a production target of 60,000 tonnes of
nickel at full capacity, compared with global supply of around 2
million tonnes. But it has been beset by problems in recent
years, including several chemical spills and violent protests.
Tensions between the local population and Vale escalated
over the weekend with young protesters frustrated at the latest
spill by the Brazilian-based giant and a lack of response from
indigenous Kanak chiefs, according to local media. Television
footage showed images of burnt mining vehicles and equipment.
"There was damage at the site, but no damage to the plant.
We had burned vehicles, one administration building was damaged,
but no damage to the plant itself," Vale spokesman Cory McPhee
told Reuters.
Peter Poppinga, an executive director at Vale, told Les
Nouvelles Caledoniennes newspaper that damage to the mining site
was estimated at at least $20 million to $30 million, including
the destruction of perhaps one third of the truck fleet.
"If there is no activity for several months, we will shut
the plant, but that's not the case. The closing of the plant is
not on the table," Poppinga was quoted as saying.
The scale of the damage could not immediately be
independently verified.
Nickel mining is a key industry in New Caledonia, which
holds as much as a quarter of the world's known reserves. Vale's
plant is the second-largest employer in the southern province,
with some 3,500 employees and contractors, including a large
number of Filipino workers.
PLANT HALTED
New Caledonia's southern provincial government ordered an
immediate halt to operations after the spill earlier this month
and started legal proceedings under its environmental code.
The local government, which changed leadership last week,
said it would not lift the production suspension until safety
procedures were revised, an oversight committee was reinstated
and an independent expert's report was completed.
"We got to this point because, clearly, part of the local
youth, particularly from the southern tribes, reject the
perspective of maintaining the plant in activity, even with the
reinforcement of safety procedures," Philippe Michel, the newly
elected president of New Caledonia's Southern Province, told
local television on Monday.
Global nickel prices hit a 27-month high earlier this month
and are up by about 40 percent this year, driven by a decision
by Indonesia to halt exports of raw nickel ores and news of the
Goro closure. Indonesia's ban left nickel buyers in China and
Japan scrambling to secure supplies amid a fear of shortages.
"Vale's got lots of issues in the country," said Tom Price,
a mining analyst at UBS in Sydney. "Nickel has recovered back to
the marginal cost of production. It's inviting for them to
continue to invest, but it's been a world of pain for them for
quite a few years."
Given market expectations of Goro production of just
15,000-20,000 tonnes this year, any impact on nickel prices from
the closure would be sentiment driven, Price added. LME nickel
prices rose 0.7 percent to $19,745 a tonne on Tuesday.
The Goro mine produced 4,100 tonnes of nickel in the first
quarter, up 41 percent on a year ago. Vale is the world's
second-biggest nickel producer, but Goro made up just 6 percent
of its nickel output in the first quarter.
The mine employs high pressure technology and acids to leach
nickel from abundant tropical laterite ores.
"There is an inherent risk in Goro's type of operation,"
said Gavin Mudd, a professor of environmental engineering at
Monash University in Melbourne.
(Additional reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lincoln Feast
and Richard Pullin)